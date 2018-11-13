TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEADLY ACCIDENT IN GROTON

A deadly crash closed a lane of Interstate 95 south in Groton for a while this morning. Fire officials confirmed that a tractor trailer went down an embankment and that one person was killed. The accident has cleared and the lane reopened around 6:45. The crash happened near exit 89 just before 5 a.m. State police said they are still investigating how it happened.

HEARING TONIGHT ON PLASTICS BAN

The Plastic Bags and Straws Ad Hoc Committee in Stonington will hold a public hearing tonight to discuss a proposed ordinance aimed at reducing plastic waste and its effect on the marine environment. The hearing is scheduled at 7 p.m. in the Stonington High School commons. The committee is expected to recommend the town ban the single-use bags and straws. Businesses would have a six-month period to use up their stock and to educate residents about the change.

HEROES GETS PARKING PRIVILEDGES

Purple Heart recipients will now have privileged, designated parking spaces near the main entrance on the campus of Three Rivers Community College. Two parking spaces have been painted purple and makes Three Rivers the first college in the state to do this. The Purple Heart was established by the Army in 1932. It is one of the oldest and most renowned military medals, and is awarded to service members who were killed or wounded by enemy action. There are an estimated 1.8 million Purple Hearts that have been awarded.

MAN ARRESTED FOR KNIFE HEIST

A New London man faces charges in a knife robbery. Police say 51-year old Eric Rowe is accused of pulling a knife on another male near 18 Brewer Street around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. Police say no one was injured, and the two men knew each other. Authorities were able to recover the knife, and subsequently make the arrest.