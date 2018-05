MEMORIAL DAY PARADES

Bozrah Memorial Day Parade

5/26 at 11:45am

Veterans Memorial Park to Bozrah Town Hall

East Lyme Memorial Day Parade

5/28 at 2:00pm

John’s Green to East Lyme Town Hall

Jewett City Memorial Day Parade

5/28 at 9:00am

starting in Fanning Park Main Street

Lebanon Memorial Day Parade

5/27 at 1:00pm

Ledyard Center School to Route 117 to Memorial Gardens

Norwich Memorial Day Parade

5/28 at 12 Noon

Chelsea Parade Park

Mystic Memorial Day Parade

5/28 at 2:00pm

Water, Pearl, and Gravel Streets, to VFW home

Pawcatuck Memorial Day Celebration

5/28 at 9:30am

Parade runs from Pawcatuck to Wilcox Park in Westerly, Rhode Island

Ashford Memorial Day Ceremony

5/28 at 10:30am

Ashford Volunteer Fire Department to Pompey Hollow Park

Hampton Memorial Day Parade

5/28 at 9:30am

Main Street

Putnam Memorial Day Parade

5/28 at 10:00am

Grove Street