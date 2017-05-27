Memorial Day Weekend Events
MEMORIAL DAY PARADES & CEREMONIES
SUNDAY 5/28:
Colchester Parade – 12:30 p.m. from Norwich Avenue to Main Street to the Town Green
New London Ceremony – Candlelight Vigil at the intersection of Bank and State streets.
MONDAY 5/29:
East Lyme Parade – 2 p.m. along Main Street
Mystic Parade – 2 p.m. along Water Street
Noank Parade – 10 a.m. along Main Street
Old Lyme Parade – 11 a.m. along Lyme Street
Putnam Parade – 10 a.m along Grove Street
Taftville Ceremony – 10 a.m. Reading of Taftville residents killed during war time at Memorial Park (corner of Norwich Avenue & South B Street)