Safe Futures: I Choose Campaign

What is the “I Choose” campaign?

The “I Choose” campaign is focused on engaging boys, and men, to make positive life choices that don’t involve violence. The campaign, called “I Choose,” stems from the idea that violence is a choice – and with the right mentors and the right tools, boys can choose to rise above domestic violence. Together, we are working towards educating boys about making good life choices: “I Choose respect;” “I Choose not to normalize violence towards women;” “I Choose to take a stand against domestic violence.”

What’s more, we understand that having successful male role models, boys can begin to understand how good choices can result in life affirming successes. We invite you to participate as an ambassador of the “I Choose” campaign and share your voice to help put an end to domestic violence. Go to our websitewww.safefuturesct.org and share your “I Choose” statement. We thank you.