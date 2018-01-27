Morning Show Guests 2018

Friday, 1/26/18 8:40am: Kelly Lannan, Director at Fidelity Investments, talks about the top three financial resolutions for Americans this year.

Thursday, 1/25/18 8:33am: America’s Money Answers Man, Jordan Goodman, discusses how today’s economic news can affect you.

Thursday, 1/25/18 8:05am: Angela Adams, Director of Operations at The Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber Chatter, a monthly update on GNACC events.

Wednesday, 1/24/18 8:40am: Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer at Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service, gives advice on how to find all the deductions and credits available.

Friday, 1/19/18 8:40am: Franz Sedelmayer, author of “Welcome to Putingrad”, the memoir of his time in Russia and his precedent-shattering case against President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation.

Thursday, 1/11/18 8:05am: Attorney Ted Phillips with our monthly edition of “Law Talk.” Ted will answer your legal questions throughout the hour at 860-889-5252.