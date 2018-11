Join WICH News Director Marty Hausberger and the WICH News Team Tuesday evening for complete election results and analysis on Your #1 Local Connection: WICH AM 1310, brought to you by Quercia’s Auto Repair, 499 North Main Street in Norwich. Trust the auto shop with over 30 years of experience and quality service. Call for your FREE written estimate: 860-889-6360.

You can also come back here for results at this page on wich.com!