SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

A BELATED WREATH CEREMONY IN NORWICH

NORWICH – Annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies took place Dec. 16 in thousands of towns and counties across the nation. However, the Bulletin reported a system failure botched the arrival of the roughly 70 wreaths that were scheduled to be delivered to Norwich. To make good on its delivery though, the Wreaths Across America headquarters flushed Norwich this week with enough wreaths to cover the entirety of Sacred Heart Cemetery on Harland Road on Saturday. Earlier this week, roughly 1,000 wreaths were delivered to Norwich, and with the assistance of six local fire departments – Taftville, Yantic, Occum, East Great Plains, Norwich and Laurel Hill – 480 of those were placed at veterans’ graves, virtually covering the cemetery. The Three Rivers Young Marines, volunteers and families also helped place the wreaths.

A SMALL POPULATION GAIN FOR CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s population isn’t exactly booming _ the Nutmeg State gained fewer than 500 people last year. That’s according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures released this week. The Middletown Press reports that Connecticut’s population in 2017 stood at 3,588,184, up from 3,587,685 _ a gain of 499 residents. As modest as that is, it still represents a reversal. Between 2015 and 2016, the state lost 14,434 people. Most of the newcomers are settling in Danbury, Shelton and Stamford.

NOW OVER TWO DOZEN CANDIDATES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The list of Connecticut gubernatorial candidates continues to grow to more than two dozen. Oz Griebel, the outgoing head of a Hartford business group, is the latest candidate to announce plans to join what has become the most crowded field for Connecticut governor in recent memory. Additional candidates could still join the ranks. Some better-known potential candidates mulling possible campaigns include House Republican Leader Themis Klarides and Greenwich businessman and Democrat Ned Lamont.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Icy conditions are creating dangerous conditions for drivers across southern New England _ and officials warn that air travelers aren’t immune. State police said 30 crashes blamed on sleet and freezing rain forced the temporary shutdown of Interstate 95 on Saturday, most in the Foxborough area. In Connecticut, bus service to half a dozen towns was suspended due to icy roads.